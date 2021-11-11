Washburn University recognizes veterans with 34th annual Veterans Day Ceremony

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University recognized past and present veterans with their 34th Annual Veterans Day Ceremony in the Bradbury Thompson Alumni Center.

Highland park Airforce JROTC posted the colors.

The National Anthem was sung by the Capital City Barbershop Chorus, Topeka West JROTC posted the Wreaths in Recognition and the Standing Bar Intertribal Brotherhood played “Soldier Boy” on drums.

There was a balloon release to recognize Agent Orange victims, Dr. Farley, President of Washburn University gave the opening greeting, and the Topeka High Marine Corps JROTC gave a Silent Drill Performance.

A bell was rung six times, once for each branch of the military, taps were played at the end of the ceremony.

LTC (retired) H. David Pendleton, U.S. Army, was the keynote speaker. LTC Pendleton served over 30 years in the defense industry as an active-duty officer, reserve officer, DOD civilian, Active Guard-Reserve (AGR) officer, and military contractor.