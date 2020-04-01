Washburn University Sports Facility on track to open this Fall

The new Washburn University indoor practice facility is currently under construction and on schedule for an October 2020 completion date. The $20.6 million indoor athletic facility will feature a 200m, six lane, banked track as well as a 110-yard synthetic turf practice field which will be 50-yards wide for football, women’s soccer, baseball and softball to practice. In addition, this portion of the facility will also have areas for field and weight events along with permanent and portable bleachers. The new building will contain 146,315 square feet of finished floor space. Crossland Construction Company is the Primary Contractor for the project. For more information on the project go to https://spark.adobe.com/page/Yzo8F3gbiAMXb/





































