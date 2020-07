TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Washburn University volleyball team held its Tryout Ready Camp on Thursday for girls gong into grades 7-12.

The camp is designed for players who need a tune-up to compete at a higher level for the coming season.

“These are general skills camps. We will work on basic fundamentals. We will teach them how to pass, serve the ball, overhead passing and how to attack the ball,” head coach Chris Herron said.

