Washburn University welcomes students to campus

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Washburn University is having their move-in day this week. Students moving into campus housing were scheduled to move in on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of this week. Times were staggered throughout the day to limit the number of students and their families gathering together.

President Jerry Farley said, “Today is our annual celebration of our students returning to campus. This is move-in day into our residential halls. We have a great plan this year for how students will get a great education. We have converted a lot of two bedrooms into one and some students want a roommate and we will help them with that, too.”

Farley greeted his 24th class since becoming University president.