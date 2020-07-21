Washburn University Women’s Basketball team offers Elite Camp for advanced high school players

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Washburn University Women’s Basketball team held an Elite Camp for girls entering grades 9-12 on Tuesday in Lee Arena.

Washburn Head Basketball Coach Ron McHenry said, “This is what we call our elite camp. Mostly high school players from all over the state. It’s an opportunity to get them on campus. Most of these kids are pretty far advanced in their play but we will give them some techniques to work on.”

The Elite Camp is a high level camp to help players improve their overall basketball skills including defensive and offensive moves as well as improving their shooting form. Campers received individual instruction from the Washburn Women’s Basketball coaching staff and players. 

