Washburn University’s Bow Tie Affair encourages students to be involved

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University held their annual Bow Tie Affair Wednesday in the Memorial Union.

Bow Tie Affair encourages students to become involved in campus activities and exposes students to various campus organizations.

“Today is Bow Tie. It is a fair for student organizations and departments on campus. It is a great way to welcome freshman and returning students back to campus and get them better acclimated to campus,” said Isiah Collier, Director of Student Involvement at Washburn University.

There are over 125 student organizations at Washburn University and students and members of the university can enjoy infinite opportunities to build friendships and rewarding experiences through co-curricular involvement in these organizations.

Washburn University believes that being involved on campus provides an opportunity for students to become connected with the campus community and leadership outside of the classroom will allow for increased success and retention to college life.