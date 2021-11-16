Washburn Volleyball advances to round 2 in MIAA tournament

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn University volleyball team advanced to the second round of the MIAA tournament Tuesday after defeating the Pittsburg State University Gorillas, 3 sets to 0.

Pittsburg State 19 17 20 0 Washburn 25 25 25 3

Washburn volleyball is currently ranked No. 5 in Division II and are seeded No. 3 in the MIAA Tournament.

Other MIAA teams ranked in the top 25 are University of Central Missouri Mules, No. 3, and Northwest Missouri State University, No. 4.

Washburn will advance to round two of the MIAA tournament on Friday. Their opponent is yet to be determined.

The Ichabods closed out the regular season with a record of 25-4 (17-3 MIAA) and tied for second place in the MIAA standings.