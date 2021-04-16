Washburn volleyball competes in MIAA tournament this weekend

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 2021 MIAA Spring Volleyball Tournament is this weekend and is hosted by Washburn University in Lee Arena.

Eleven teams are competing in the single-elimination format beginning with two matches at 11 a.m. on Friday.

Central Oklahoma

Fort Hays State

Newman

Pittsburg State

Northwest Missouri State

Washburn

Emporia State

Missouri Western

Nebraska Kearney

Missouri Southern

Central Missouri

Washburn opened up play against Northwest Missouri State at 1 p.m. Friday.

Second Round matches are Friday evening at 5 p.m. and the semifinal matches will be held Saturday morning at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The championship match will be played at 4 p.m.

Complete tournament information, including the bracket and the pairings, can be found on the Tournament Central page.