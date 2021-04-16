Washburn volleyball competes in MIAA tournament this weekend

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 2021 MIAA Spring Volleyball Tournament is this weekend and is hosted by Washburn University in Lee Arena.
Eleven teams are competing in the single-elimination format beginning with two matches at 11 a.m. on Friday.
- Central Oklahoma
- Fort Hays State
- Newman
- Pittsburg State
- Northwest Missouri State
- Washburn
- Emporia State
- Missouri Western
- Nebraska Kearney
- Missouri Southern
- Central Missouri
Washburn opened up play against Northwest Missouri State at 1 p.m. Friday.
Second Round matches are Friday evening at 5 p.m. and the semifinal matches will be held Saturday morning at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The championship match will be played at 4 p.m.
Complete tournament information, including the bracket and the pairings, can be found on the Tournament Central page.