Washburn volleyball competes in MIAA tournament this weekend

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 2021 MIAA Spring Volleyball Tournament is this weekend and is hosted by Washburn University in Lee Arena.

Eleven teams are competing in the single-elimination format beginning with two matches at 11 a.m. on Friday.

  • Central Oklahoma
  • Fort Hays State
  • Newman
  • Pittsburg State
  • Northwest Missouri State
  • Washburn
  • Emporia State
  • Missouri Western
  • Nebraska Kearney
  • Missouri Southern
  • Central Missouri  

Washburn opened up play against Northwest Missouri State at 1 p.m. Friday.

Second Round matches are Friday evening at 5 p.m. and the semifinal matches will be held Saturday morning at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The championship match will be played at 4 p.m.

Complete tournament information, including the bracket and the pairings, can be found on the Tournament Central page.

