TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Washburn University volleyball team hosted their home opener Friday evening in Lee Arena against the University of Nebraska-Kearney Lopers.

The Ichabods lost their first home match of the season 3 sets to 1.

The next game for the Ichabods is Saturday, March 6th against the Fort Hays State Tigers at 2:00 p.m. in Lee Arena.