Washburn waterfall has become an icon for the University

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The waterfall fountain at the corner of 17th St. and Washburn Ave. has been a University icon since the Fall of 2003.

The current waterfall replaced the original Greek Goddess statue called, Hebe or “Water Carrier” because the Greek statue didn’t have any correlation to the University.

“When I arrived in 1997 there was a water feature on that corner. I believe there was a Greek statue on that corner with water cascading to the ground. It didn’t have much correlation to the campus. We brainstormed for a while and decided we wanted the new water feature to be seen from both sides of the corner. So in 2003 we hired Topeka Landscape to build the current waterfall. Now it’s become iconic for Washburn. People come by and take graduation pictures, and we do have some student put detergent in the water to make bubbles, but that’s all tradition for Washburn,” Dr. Jerry Farley, Washburn University President said.