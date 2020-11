TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Capper Foundation was presented a check by the Sertoma Clubs of Topeka for $2,000 on Friday at Capper Foundation 3500 SW 10th Ave., Topeka, KS.

The donation is a portion of the proceeds from the 25th Annual Sertoma Great Topeka Duck Race held on September 19, 2020.