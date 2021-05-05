Wednesday’s Live @ Lunch concert series celebrates Cinco De Mayo with the Paradize Band

TOPEKA, (KSNT) – Wednesday’s Live @ Lunch Concert at Evergy Plaza celebrated Cinco De Mayo with the Paradize Band

Wednesday’s Live @ Lunch concert featured the Topeka based Paradize Band. The concerts run weekly from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Evergy Park in downtown Topeka.

The food truck Soul Fire was available for lunch and Poppin’ Squeeze provided popcorn for the concert.

Paradize Band brings a combination of Classic, Country and Tex Mex music to the Live at Lunch concert series

The 7-member band consists of Ray Ortega, Arthur Ortega, Ray Ayala, Tony Vargas, Greg Munoz, Steve Ortega and David Gomez.

Upcoming concerts include:

May 12, 2021 Still Vertical Soul Fire; Poppin’ Squeeze

May 19, 2021 Matthew Mulnix Flavor Wagon; Poppin’ Squeeze

May 26, 2021 Soul 2 Soul Bobby’s Food Co.