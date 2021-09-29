Wednesday’s Live @ Lunch Concert Series features classic rock band Delta Haze

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Wednesday’s Live @ Lunch concert series continued with the classic rock band Delta Haze.

The band plays a variety of music including Classic Rock, Blues, Motown, Pop, Funk and Country.

The concert series is held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays at Evergy Plaza in Downtown Topeka and is sponsored by Evergy Plaza.

Food trucks for today’s concert include,

Boxer BBQ

Poppin Squeeze

Oleandar Cafe (The hot dog guy)

The Live @ Lunch Concert series will continue through October. The lineup for the rest of the series is below:

Oct. 6th – Mathew Mulnix

Oct. 13th – The Wafflers

Oct. 20th – Charlie Barber

Oct. 27th – MellowPhobia