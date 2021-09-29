Wednesday’s Live @ Lunch Concert Series features classic rock band Delta Haze

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Wednesday’s Live @ Lunch concert series continued with the classic rock band Delta Haze.

The band plays a variety of music including Classic Rock, Blues, Motown, Pop, Funk and Country.

The concert series is held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays at Evergy Plaza in Downtown Topeka and is sponsored by Evergy Plaza.

Food trucks for today’s concert include,

  • Boxer BBQ
  • Poppin Squeeze
  • Oleandar Cafe (The hot dog guy)

The Live @ Lunch Concert series will continue through October. The lineup for the rest of the series is below:

  • Oct. 6th – Mathew Mulnix
  • Oct. 13th – The Wafflers
  • Oct. 20th – Charlie Barber
  • Oct. 27th – MellowPhobia

