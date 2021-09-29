Wednesday’s Live @ Lunch Concert Series features classic rock band Delta Haze

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Wednesday’s Live @ Lunch concert series continued with the classic rock band Delta Haze.
The band plays a variety of music including Classic Rock, Blues, Motown, Pop, Funk and Country.
The concert series is held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays at Evergy Plaza in Downtown Topeka and is sponsored by Evergy Plaza.
Food trucks for today’s concert include,
- Boxer BBQ
- Poppin Squeeze
- Oleandar Cafe (The hot dog guy)
The Live @ Lunch Concert series will continue through October. The lineup for the rest of the series is below:
- Oct. 6th – Mathew Mulnix
- Oct. 13th – The Wafflers
- Oct. 20th – Charlie Barber
- Oct. 27th – MellowPhobia