Westlake Ace Hardware donates 419 fans to Salvation Army

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Westlake Ace Hardware stores in Topeka recently hosted a fan drive to benefit The Salvation Army and customers generously donated $6,000 to purchase new box fans to help their fellow citizens in need.

Westlake manager Wendy Webber said ” It is heartwarming to know that our community is helping us with this.”

Shelly Robertson, Salvation Army Development Director, said ” We are collecting 419 fans from Westlake Hardware and will pushing them out into the community.”

Westlake employee Erica Bari, raised over $600 alone, making her the employee who raised the most money towards the fan drive.

The Salvation Army of Topeka accepted a shipment of 419 fans from Westlake Ace Hardware, 2054 North Topeka Blvd. on Friday. Fans will be distributed at The Salvation Army of Topeka, starting Tuesday, July 14th and every Tuesday and Thursday thereafter from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. Topeka and Shawnee County residents must bring proof of residency and some form of photo ID. The fans will be available until all are distributed.