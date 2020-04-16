Why the financial markets have been so volatile during COVID-19

TOPEKA, KAN. (KSNT) – The financial markets have taken a steep decline in recent weeks due to the uncertainty of COVID-19. With businesses temporarily closing, employee layoffs increasing week by week and people not able to support businesses as they used to, the financial market has dropped accordingly.

Brian Casebeer, Vice President and Branch Manager of Wells Fargo Financial, 6342 SW 21st., gave an insight to why the markets have dropped and when they will rebound.

“We are seeing signs of a bull run ending”, according to Casebeer, “but we have rallied back about 25% on the S&P 500″. ” History would support an additional decline but we should see positive growth by fourth quarter”, Casebeer says.