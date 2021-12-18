Wing Fling returns to Stormont Vail Events Center

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Stormont Vail Event Center’s Wing Fling is Topeka’s only chicken wing competition- a one-day, indoor festival of hot wings, cold drinks and friendly competition.

Wing Fling is at the Stormont Vail Events Center’s Exhibition Hall. Local and national restaurants will compete for one of five titles: “Hot Wing King”, “BBQ Wing King”, “Twisted Wing King” – each chosen by a panel of judges. “Judge’s Best Overall” or “Wing Fling King” will be picked by people at the event as the People’s Choice.

Attendees had the opportunity to sample as many wings as they desire (two at a time) while enjoying live music from band Departure, sporting events on the big screen and playing party games like cornhole, ladder toss, beer pong and more.

Both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase, including Happy Basset Brewing’s custom Wing Fling brew Blonde Pomshell!