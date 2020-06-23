Wings Etc. opens today in Fairlawn Plaza Mall

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A new restaurant is opening today in the Fairlawn Plaza shopping center at 21st and Fairlawn.

Wings Etc. offers a wide variety of food from your favorite wings to hamburgers, seafood and more. They have more than 40 beers to choose from, in both bottles and on tap and their specialty, Jumbo Wings, are cooked-up fresh and topped with one of 22 signature sauces.

Wings Etc. Owner/Operator David Clingenpeel, “Today is our grand opening.”

“Wings are our specialty and we offer 22 different wing sauces, half pound burgers, wraps, salads, BBQ, seafood and all kinds of options for the family.”

Wings Etc. is located on Fairlawn Plaza and offers carryout or you can bring in the whole family for dinner.

Wings, Etc. is open from 11:00 am to 11:00 pm, Sunday through Thursday and 11:00 am to midnight on Friday and Saturday.