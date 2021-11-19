Winter Wonderland set to open on Wednesday, Nov. 24th

TOPEKA (KSNT) – TARC will kick off their annual Winter Wonderland event on Wednesday, Nov. 24 at Lake Shawnee Campground.



Winter Wonderland will be open nightly from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. from Nov. 24 to Dec. 31. A suggested donation of $10 per vehicle and $20 per bus admits you to the lights at Winter Wonderland.

TARC saw 16,825 visitors last year, according to Sherry Lundry, TARC Development Director. In 2020, the nonprofit raised $246,526.16 during Winter Wonderland, the most it has ever gathered from the annual fundraiser.

Winter Wonderland is TARC’s biggest fundraising event of the year, with donations benefitting children with intellectual disabilities.