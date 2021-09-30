Witness breathtaking acts, terrifying feats and the parnormal at Paranormal Cirque

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Paranormal Cirque is now playing at the Heartland Motorsports Park, just in time for the first weekend of October.

“What you are going to see is all the things you think of for a circus but with a Halloween twist on it,” said Benjamin Holland, General Manager and Contortionist. “We have some of the best acrobats in the world, some of the best Magicians in the world and we dress them up like zombies and have them entertain Topeka.”

This unique act features a big red top tent, acrobats in the air, Illusionists, freaks, mysterious creatures and all the elements that will make you think nothing is normal here. The show brings breathtaking acts that will transport you to a dark world inhabited by creatures with incredible circus art abilities.

The show is Rated-R for adult language and material. No one under the age of 13 will be allowed. Teens 13 to 17 must be accompanied by an adult.

Showtimes are as follows:

Thursday – Sept. 30th – 7:30 p.m.

Friday – Oct. 1st – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday – Oct. 2nd – 6:30 p.m.

Saturday – Oct. 2nd – 9:30 p.m.

Sunday – Oct. 3nd – 5:30 p.m.

Sunday – Oct. 3rd – 8:30 p.m.

Click here for more information and ticket prices.