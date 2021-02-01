Women’s Suffrage Movement began over 100 years ago

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The women’s suffrage movement lasted several decades and was a fight to win the right to vote for women in the United States. It took activists over 100 years to win the right to vote.

Beginning in the mid-19th century women sought to change voting laws to allow them to vote. National and international organizations formed to coordinate efforts towards that objective and the campaign was not easy: Disagreements over strategy threatened to cripple the movement more than once.

On August 18, 1920, the 19th Amendment to the Constitution was finally ratified, enfranchising all American women and declaring for the first time that they, like men, deserve all the rights and responsibilities of citizenship.

The Kansas Museum of History is currently featuring an exhibit that depicts the struggles of Kansas Women during the Women’s Suffrage movement in Kansas. Named “Upward to Equality: Kansas Women Fight to Vote” the exhibit is available for viewing virtually.

Click here for more information on the Women’s Suffrage Movement.

Click here for more information on the exhibit.