The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association sponsored a New Year’s Eve Xtreme Bull riding competition inside Landon Arena at the Stormont Vail Events Center for a New Year’s Eve celebration. Some of PRCA’s best riders in the country, will compete against the top bulls from the 10-time Stock Contractor of the Year, Chad Berger.