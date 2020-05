TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The YMCA of Topeka, 3635 SW Chelsea Dr., kept most of their members while they were closed due to the pandemic.

YMCA President and CEO, John Mugler sasy, “Today is a big day for us because we start our summer camps. We were so blessed. Of our 2,400 members, only about 200 put their memberships on hold.”

“We are so much more than a gym. We are anxiously awaiting the day we can open our pool”.