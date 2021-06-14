Young basketball players back in full swing, camp reopens with full enrollment

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn University basketball department is in full swing with summer camps for 2021.

Last year’s camps were modified to accommodate smaller groups and social distancing.

This year’s camps are back to full swing with larger groups and current Washburn basketball players and coaches helping head coach Brett Ballard teach camp.

“This is our full-day camp this week so we will have about 140 kids here. We have a lot of fun, work on skill development and team building and hopefully wear them out,” said Washburn Head Coach Brett Ballard. “We have a lot of guys back this year. We had a good year last year and a lot of guys are returning. It all starts with Tyler Geiman, our All-American senior point guard. We have all our good players back and some young guys coming in.”

The All-Day Camp is for boys and girls going into Grades 2-8.

The camp features basketball fundamentals, skill development, leadership development, competition and games. Campers will be paired by age group and skill levels and the goals were lowered for younger campers.

Click here for more information on Washburn University summer camps.