Young Professionals celebrate the end of summer with ForgeFest 2021

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka’s Forge Organization celebrated the end of summer and the beginning of the new school year with a festival at Evergy Plaza in downtown Topeka.

ForgeFest was sponsored by Downtown Topeka Inc. and Washburn University. The event is designed to give incoming Washburn students and young professionals an introduction to the downtown area.

“This is just part of that portion of making it a fun place for young professionals,” Del-Metrius Herron, one of the organizers of Forge Fest said. “We support people in Topeka between the ages of 18 and 40 and just try to get them plugged in connected and ultimately stay here.”

The event included live music, beer, dancing, food trucks, yard games, contests, and prize giveaways.

Live music was provided by the Josh Vowell Band at 5:30 p.m. and Familiar, a Kansas City rock band at 7:30 p.m.

Forge was launched by the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce in 1999 to provide a forum for young professionals in Topeka and to develop the next generation of leadership. Forge also works to support and encourage the forging and growth of new and existing young professional-friendly businesses in the Topeka community.