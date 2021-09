YWCA recognizes women of excellence in the Topeka community

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The YWCA of Northeast Kansas recognized 37 women in the Topeka community “who get up and do the work” during their Women of Excellence banquet Wednesday evening at the Beacon in downtown Topeka.

The 2021 YWCA Women of Excellence are:

LACEY BISNETT, Junior League of Topeka

SHERRI CAMP, Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library

ROSA CAVAZOS, Greater Topeka Partnership

GILLIAN CHADWICK, Washburn Law Clinic, Washburn University School of Law

ASHLEY CHAREST, Junior Achievement of Kansas

MICHELLE CUEVAS STUBBLEFIELD, Greater Topeka Partnership

KRISTEN CZUGALA, Office of the Kansas Attorney General

ARIANE DAVIS, Midwest Venom

ALISHA DELGADO, MA, CCC-SLP, Shawnee County Infant Toddler Services at TARC

TAMMY DISHMAN, Capitol Federal Foundation®

MAGGIE DOLL, Kansas Department of Transportation

LINDSAY FREEMAN, Kansas Gas Service

PHELICA GLASS, LSCSW, GCCAC, FAAGC, CSOTP

DANIELLE HALL, Kansas Lawyers Assistance Program

MINDY HARDENBROOK, CoreFirst Bank & Trust

LESLEIGH HODAM, Derrick Hodam Farm Bureau Financial Services

JACQUELINE HYLAND, MD, The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus

BRIANNE JOHNSON, Security Benefit

TRACY KIHM, Family Service & Guidance Center

REBECCA KRAMER, USD 345 Seaman

JESSICA LEHNHERR, United Way of Greater Topeka

DANIELLE MARTIN, WIBW

CONNIE MASON MICHAELIS, Just Now Old Enough

CRISTA MCPHERSON, The MCP Group

LETIFFANY OBOZELE, City of Topeka

STEFANIE OLSON, Kansas Department of Health and Environment

TRACY O’ROURKE, Stormont Vail Health

ALISON POLLOCK, Security Benefit

LYN RANTZ, ED. D, Topeka Collegiate School

YANA ROSS, Farm Bureau Financial Services

ANN SHELTON, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas

LAURA SIDLINGER, DNP, Valeo Behavioral Health Care

LAUREN TICE-MILLER, Kansas State Treasurer’s Office

JENNIFER VANCE, Envista Credit Union

AMANDA WILWERT, Foulston Siefkin LLP

REVA WYWADIS, Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas

ANGEL ZIMMERMAN, Zimmerman & Zimmerman, P. A.