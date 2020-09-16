YWCA’s Women of Excellence recognizes women who give back to their communities

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – On Wednesday evening the YWCA of Northeast Kansas recognized 33 women from Northeast Kansas for their contributions to the communities they live in.

The recognition ceremony was held virtually from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Brownstone event center in North Topeka.

“Tonight we will be honoring 33 women in our community who have been nominated as women of excellence,” says Kathleen Marker, YWCA of Northeast Kansas CEO. “The theme of our event this year is equal, powerful unstoppable. These women are nominated by their companies or civic organizations and non-profits.”

For the past 32 years, the YWCA has been recognizing how essential women are to their workplaces and to their communities

Click here to see a list of this year’s honorees and to register for the virtual fundraising event.