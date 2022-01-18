Zach Ahrens introduced as Capper Foundation’s new President and CEO

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Zach Ahrens became the President and CEO of the Capper Foundation on January 17, 2022 after a nationwide search by the Board of Trustees.

“It’s an honor to be selected as the incoming CEO at the Capper Foundation. I long respected and admired the good work the staff does here.” Zach Ahrens, Capper Foundation President and CEO.

“As the new CEO, one of my top priorities is to just listen and meet with the people that make Capper possible. I’ve spent the last few days just listening and hearing of all the good stories at the Capper Foundation.”

“Our events are really important to us. It allows us to interact with the people that believe in our mission. Many of the events we do, connect back to why we do what we do, on a daily basis.”

“We will look for opportunities to meet the needs of those we are currently serving and those waiting to be served, as we do have individuals on a waiting list and look at how can we work with those individuals that aren’t receiving services and how can we grow our partnerships and relationships with other agencies so we can serve Kansans.”

Ahrens has 20 years’ experience of strategically leading organizations to growth and better outcomes in the media and non-profit healthcare environments. Locally, he has served as President and Publisher of the Topeka Capital-Journal, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives and most recently Chief Operating Officer both at Midland Care Connection, Inc., as well as serving on the Capper Foundation Board of Trustees from 2016-2017.

Ahrens earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication Theory from York College (York, Neb.), a Master of Business Administration degree from Pittsburg State University (Pittsburg, Kan.), and is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives. He was honored as a member of Topeka’s Top 20 Under 40 class of 2017, recipient of the Peace Award from the Topeka Center for Peace and Justice, and received the Boyd Award for Community Service which recognizes meritorious service and dedication to the betterment of one’s community.

Ahrens and his wife, Heidi, have 3 children, Carter, age 17; Conner, age 15 and a daughter Camrynn, age 13 all students in the Auburn-Washburn school district in Topeka. He is actively involved in his church, several professional and community service organizations, Rotary Club of Topeka, Downtown Kiwanis Club, and other board appointments.