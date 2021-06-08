Photos/video: Tornado tears through Weld County, Colorado

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A tornado warning was issued in parts of Weld County, which is northeast of Denver, and witnesses reported areas that it touched down.

Reports of damage and flying debris have come in from several viewers and others near the storm.

Possible downed power lines off Highway 66 were reported. FOX31 crew members are out to get coverage of damage and footage of debris displaced by the storm.

Weld OEM is working with local law enforcement to gather info on damage. Area tornado traveled was between Highway 66 and Weld County Road 42 between WCR 17 and 13. As of now only aware of one damaged home – fire caused by downed powerline. — weldgov (@weldgov) June 7, 2021

Check out viewer submitted photos:

I could see this tornado from RiNo at 5:10 pm

Photo from Firestone. Taken at 5:19PM

This photo was taken at approximately 5:15pm today from Christian Brothers Automotive at 6601 W 29th St in Greeley.

Taken from 2 miles east of Lucerne

Firestone CO

North of DIA

North of DIA

View from Quebec Highlands in Thornton 470 and Wuebec

Tornado near Frederick, Colorado on June 7, 2021 (Credit: KDVR)

north of lochbuie

My family and I are driving home from Kansas, and we watched this whole tornado form right in front of our eyes!

My family and I are driving home from Kansas, and we watched this whole tornado form right in front of our eyes!

This was seen North of DIA

Weld co toronado

Weld co toronado

This formed right above my house

Looking north east from our back yard at the tornado as it was building, east of Frederick.

This formed right above my house

Looking north east from our back yard at the tornado as it was building, east of Frederick.

This formed right above my house

This formed right above my house

This was taken about 5:10 pm from my kitchen window in Commerce City looking north. Which was several minutes before the sirens went off and the TV coverage began.

Hudson

I was out a run and watched the funnel drop and the updraft meet the funnel.I live in Frederick.

I was out a run and watched the funnel drop and the updraft meet the funnel.I live in Frederick.

Picture of the Tornado 515 pm 06 07 2021

In Firestone Colorado

View from East La Salle,CO close to Kersey,CO. CR 49 and CR 50

Viewer videos sent in:

You can hear the sirens blaring in this Platteville neighborhood warning residents of the tornado and to take shelter.