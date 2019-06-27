“Pig N Pour” celebrates everything pork this Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A new food festival is coming to the Capital City this weekend. “Pig N Pour” runs from 2 pm to 5 pm on Saturday at the Stormont Vail Events Center. The festival is presented by Johnsonville, features local eateries and celebrates everything pork.

“They’ll provide tastings that are somehow related to pork,” said organizer Allie Geist. “We’ll have everything from bacon to sausage to brats. It’s going to be a ton of fun.”

Everybody who walks through the door of the Exhibition Hall will be given a “passport” that will help them keep track of what they’ve eaten. Seven local restaurants will be handing out samples. There will also be local breweries and wineries.

“It is a Topeka grown event. It isn’t coming from a different market and coming to the Stormont Vail Events Center. It is born here,” said Geist.

Tickets are available through the Stormont Vail Events Center website. Tickets bought on Thursday will have early bird pricing. The event is Saturday from 2 pm to 5 pm in Exhibition Hall.