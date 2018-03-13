Pilot program connects high school and elementary students

A pilot program at Seaman High School is turning students into teachers.



The program, called “Viking Connections,” pairs high school students with elementary students throughout the district.



Seaman instructional coach Brooke Ralph came up with the idea after seeing older and younger students interact in past school years.



Ralph said there are two types of connections that students make. The first is ‘content connections,’ which gives high school students a chance to teach younger students specific subject based lessons.



The other is ‘Seminar Connections.’ In these connections, the same group of students meets at least four times throughout the year. These connections focus more on character building.



Seaman senior Nicolas Flores is part of a connections group. He says one of the elementary students told him he is his role model.

“Someone that’s my age, we don’t expect to have that much of an influence on younger people, but we really do,” said Flores. “It does have an impact.”



Flores said mentoring younger students has made him more self-aware of his actions and behavior. He said he realizes the elementary students do look up to the high school mentors.



Ralph said the program has numerous benefits.



“We’re all about having positive relationships and having relevant experience and creating those long-lasting connections,” said Ralph. “This program is great because it meets all those three goals.”