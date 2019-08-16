Junction City/ Geary Co. Animal Shelter offering $10 adoptions to clear the shelters

NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, August 17 to help find loving homes for animals in need. More than 250,000 pets found their forever homes since 2015.

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Junction City/Geary County Animal Shelter is looking for homes for many of the animals staying there and are taking part in this weekends Clear the Shelters event.

Local animal shelters are teaming up on Saturday to find homes for as many homeless pets as they can and the Junction City/Geary County Animal Shelter is offering $10 adoptions to do just that.

According to their Facebook Clear the Shelters event, all adoptions will be $10 and snacks and drinks will be available while you look at potential pets.

“To set us apart from some of the rest we are going to have vendors who are going to come,” said Vanessa Gray, director of the shelter. “So people are going to set up booths in our grass area. That can be like people who are selling dog collars that they’ve made, the bandanas. Anything, we’ve got plenty.”

Gray also said the shelter screens adoption applications to make sure the pets go to a good home. They have a number of pit bulls and pit bull mix breeds, both of which are banned in Junction City. Because of this, the shelter is hoping people from other counties will adopt those dogs from their shelter.

