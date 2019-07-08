Pitbull attacks 10-year-old girl in Southeast Topeka

On Sunday night a pitbull attacked a young girl in Southeast Topeka.

The 10-year-old girl and her mother told KSNT News she was playing on Girard Street when a pitbull started to bite at her leg. She screamed and ran away.

AMR was called but the girl did not go to the hospital for her injuries. She had visible bite marks and bruising from the attack.

Topeka police said the dog was caught and given to animal control.

This is the latest in a series of recent Topeka dog attacks. Last Friday a dog attacked a 4-year-old child and on Thursday a dog attacked an elderly woman and her pet.