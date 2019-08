PITTSBURG, Kan. (KSNT) – Police are searching for a suspect that stabbed one person Tuesday night in Southeast Kansas.

KSNF reports Pittsburg police and the Crawford County Sheriff found a stabbing victim around 8:30 p.m. at a gas station in Pittsburg. They were taken to an area hospital and their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Police detained one person of interest, but no arrests have been made. They said this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.