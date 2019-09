This Dec. 15, 2016, file photo shows a Pizza Hut restaurant in New Orleans. The NFL announced a multiyear marketing deal with Pizza Hut on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, one day after the league and Papa John’s said that they mutually agreed to cut ties. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Pizza Hut and Cheez-It are teaming up to create massive cheese-filled squares of carbs.

According to Business Insider, Pizza Hut debuted its “Stuffed Cheez-It Pizza.” It is made of four jumbo squares with a crust-like outer layer, filled with Cheez-It sharp cheddar.

She's here and she's beautiful 🍕🧀 🍼 pic.twitter.com/f2yo0gV0It — Pizza Hut (@pizzahut) September 17, 2019

It hits menus today at the price of $6.49.