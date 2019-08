ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (KSNT) – Emergency crews are responding to a plane crash at a Tennesee airport Thursday afternoon.

Airport Manager Dan Cogan said a private plane ran off the end of the runway and caught fire. He says all passengers were able to get out of the plane.

The plane was carrying Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, and the Elizabethton Fire Chief reported that they both escaped without injuries.