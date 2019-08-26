PlayJC hopes to add volunteers, interest to youth sports

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – An organization in Junction City is hoping to make it easier for parents to get involved in youth sports. PlayJC launched a website recently that gives parents a “one stop shop” for information about youth sports in Junction City.

Organizers tell KSNT News that the website brings together enrollment information from different leagues and organizations across the area. Before PlayJC, parents would have to work much harder to find the information.

“In doing so we’re hoping that enrollment at the YMCA, and with baseball leagues and football leagues and volleyball and the dance classes and all the different activities we have here in Junction will go up,” said Meghan Shoenrock, a member of the PlayJC committee.

Along with making it easier for parents to enroll their kids in youth sports, the website also looks to start a database of volunteer information. Click here to get involved.

“One thing that we’ve heard over and over from these organizations is I really wish we had more volunteers. I wish we had more people to coach or be team moms and dads to help us out with all of these things that we need grown ups for,” said Amber Schilling, program coordinator for PlayJC.

PlayJC is a committee launched by Quality Play For All. Earlier this year, the group oversaw a major renovation of the playground at the 5th Street Park in Junction City.