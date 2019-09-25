Pleasant conditions for a day or two, but expect storms Friday

Tuesday became partly to variably cloudy. Temperatures were higher, the breeze was stronger and dew points jumped to near 70 by midday. Most of the scattered t’storms occurred from sunset into the overnight. A few heavy thunderstorms hit our north/northwest counties, but many missed rain completely.

Any showers early today will be east by daylight, and clouds should decrease nicely as drier air sweeps across the region. A sunny to partly cloudy sky should be expected with north/northeast breezes.

Greater Topeka Wednesday

Highs: 78-82

Dew Points: 56-60

Wind: N/NE 10-20

Thursday should be extremely pleasant with 50s early and 70s through the afternoon. A weak boundary likely moves through the region late Friday for a chance of thunderstorms. Some of those storms may impact the start of a few high school football games.

Periodic shower chances may run Saturday to Monday so we will start to pinpoint some times that might be more likely so you can make better plans. Temps will slowly increase and dew points will rise again as the back and forth pattern continues. Heat and humidity will build into the first days of October. There may even be a day or two above 85.

A sharp temperature tumble may occur by next Wednesday or Thursday. The coolest air of the season might hit, and highs might be in the 60s to low 70s at that point.

KSNT News is the place for detailed weather information across Northeast Kansas so please check back often for regular forecast updates. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute mobile forecast! No matter if it’s on-air, online or on-the-go…we’re always tracking to keep you informed and safe.

We should get a decent day or two before the next rain chance…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com