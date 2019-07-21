Police: 2 men robbed Topeka Dollar General, got away

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are investigating a robbery that happened at a Dollar General on Sunday morning.

Officers said that around 8:30 a.m. they were called to the Dollar General on Topeka Blvd. The person who was robbed told them two men came into the store with guns and demanded money.

According to police, no one was injured, but the robbers did get away. The Criminal Investigation Bureau is looking into the crime.

If you know anything, police ask that you call Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at (785) 368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007. You can also make anonymous tips online at www.p3tips.com/128.