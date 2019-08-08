Police: 2 unborn twins die after pregnant Indiana woman shot

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say both unborn babies being carried by a woman on life support after she was shot have died.

Anderson Police Chief Tony Watters says the second of the unborn male twins died Wednesday. The other baby died Tuesday of “detrimental effects” of the shooting.

Police say 29-year-old Alexis M. Wasson was about 21 weeks pregnant when she was shot in the back of the head at her home Friday. She’s hospitalized in Indianapolis.

Police on Friday arrested her boyfriend, 29-year-old Skye’lar De’Andre White, on suspicion of attempted murder and criminal recklessness.

White said Monday he planned to hire a lawyer, but none was listed Wednesday in online court records. Police say White told Wasson’s mother the shooting was accidental.