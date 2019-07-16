Police: All banks in Wamego have customers affected by string of identity theft, fraud

WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNT) – Wamego Police Department is investigating widespread identity theft and credit card fraud that is affecting customers throughout all banks in the city.

Bank of the Flint Hills posted on their Facebook page July 14 that they had been hearing reports of customers noticing fraudulent charges on their debit cards.

We've heard some internet chatter today about customers concerned about fraudulent charges on their debit cards. As a… Posted by Bank of the Flint Hills on Sunday, July 14, 2019

Tuesday, Wamego Police Department sent out a post asking that anyone who had been a victim of these financial crimes file a report with their local law enforcement agency.

As many of you have seen or heard, there have been multiple incidents of financial crimes involving credit and debit… Posted by Wamego Police Department on Tuesday, July 16, 2019

According to Wamego Police, there have been reports of customers affected from all banks in Wamego and a few from banks outside of the city limits.

Wamego Police Chief Michael Baker said that hundreds of people have been victims of the crimes but the fault is not with the banks, it is with the terminal.

This means that ATM machines or other machines that swipe cards are where the problem originated.

“We know all the banks in Wamego have been affected by this. There are multiple others outside of our city limits as well. Your best bet is to check your account and report any fraudulent activity,” said WPD in a Facebook post.

Chief Baker also noted that the investigation has become a felony criminal investigation. The assistance of FBI, KBI and the United States Secret Service has been requested.

He said the public should be vigilant and check their statements to see if their account has been compromised. If so, he said to report it to police immediately.

This is an ongoing investigation and KSNT will update with more information.