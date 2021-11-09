Police arrest 2 teenage boys accused of shooting and killing 16-year-old girl

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 16-year-old Wichita girl is dead, and an 18-year-old woman was injured in a shooting late Sunday night in the 900 block of N. Volutsia.

Wichita police said just before 10:30 p.m., officers were responding to the report of a shooting when they found the 16-year-old girl unresponsive in the front yard of a home.

Brandi Williams was transported to an area hospital where she died. The 18-year-old victim was located with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. She was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries and later released.

According to police, multiple people were at a gathering at the home when an argument started between the two females and two juvenile males. Police say the two boys, ages 14 and 16, produced firearms and began firing toward the two victims, hitting them.

Both teenage boys were booked into the Juvenile Detention Facility on suspicion of murder.

“While we have another sad and tragic life lost too soon, we’ve been highlighting the increase in juvenile crime for the last 15 months,” Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said in a news release. “Families and community members must take note of this disturbing trend and be as involved as possible to help keep our youth safe.”

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.