Police arrest man, looking for 2 more in central Topeka shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police arrested one man Sunday in connection to a July 13 shooting in central Topeka.

Jihad Anwar Keys, 20, faces charges including:

Aggravated battery.

Aggravated assault.

Felon in possession of a firearm.

The shooting happened just after 11:00 p.m. July 13 at 1516 SW 16th St., near Washburn University. Officers arrived that night to find one man shot in his left leg and hit in the head with the butt of a gun.

Detectives are still trying to find two men connected to the shooting: Larry D. Huggins III, 19, of Topeka and Anthony Soto, 21, of Topeka.

Huggins III was arrested in September 2018 for robbing a Topeka business.