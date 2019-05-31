Police: At least 11 killed in VB Municipal Center shooting; suspect is dead

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) - 6:46 p.m. 11 people have been pronounced dead, and another six are injured following Friday's shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center, Virginia Beach Police Chief Jim Cervera confirmed in a press conference. Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer said this goes down as the saddest day in the city's history.

6:34 p.m. — WAVY's Andy Fox reports that multiple city sources say the suspect, who is now deceased, is a disgruntled former city employee who was fired on Thursday, and as many as 12 people are feared to be dead following the shooting. The latest died at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. The official number of causalities has not been confirmed at this time, and the situation remains active.

6:29 p.m. Six shooting victims have been taken to area hospitals after an active shooting incident at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center, including one to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. One suspect was taken into custody, and city sources tell WAVY's Jason Marks the suspect was pronounced dead.

A press conference on the situation was set for 6:15 p.m. but has been delayed.

6:13 p.m. — A Nightingale helicopter arrived at Norfolk General Hospital, a Level 1 trauma center, with a patient from the shooting.

6:06 p.m. — The shooting suspect is dead, a Virginia Beach police source tells WAVY's Jason Marks. Multiple victims are also feared dead after the shooting. Police are set to hold a press conference at 6:15 p.m. to provide updates.

5:56 p.m. — Sentara has updated the number of patients in connection to the shooting to six. Five are at Sentara Virginia Beach and one patient at Sentara Princess Anne is being picked up by Nightingale for transfer to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

5:49 p.m. — WAVY's Andy Fox reports several people are feared dead, according to a City Hall source. There's been no official word on fatalities from police at this time.

5:46 p.m. — Virginia Beach sources tell WAVY's Jason Marks that a police officer was shot, but is expected to be OK. The public works building (building 2) has been cleared, authorities say.

5:14 p.m. Sentara officials confirm one patient is at Sentara Princess Anne and another was taken to Virginia Beach General. Nightingale air ambulance is also at the scene. The FBI has joined Virginia Beach authorities to secure the scene.

4:51 p.m. Virginia Beach police say they believe there's only one shooter, and that person has been taken into custody. They say multiple people have been injured. There's no word on the extent of the victims' injuries at this time, but WAVY's Tamara Scott says crews were treating at least four victims. A Nightingale helicopter was landing at the scene at 5:05 p.m.

4:42 P.M. — Virginia Beach City Manager Dave Hansen confirmed there is an active shooter situation at the Municipal Center. He says the suspect hasn't been apprehended, and he's seen people coming out of the city's public utilities department in need of medical treatment.

At this time, he doesn't know how many people have been injured.

An injured person was being carried in the back of a car surrounded by police, heading toward an ambulance. Moments later, two other victims were being carried in the back of a pickup truck.

Authorities are responding to a possible active shooter situation at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center on Friday afternoon.

Tonya Pierce with Virginia Beach police says there's an active scene at Building 2 at the center off of Nimmo Parkway.

An employee who works in the building told WAVY's Tamara Scott that he and several other people were able to safely leave the building after reports of an active shooter. He says he found a woman inside a stairwell covered in blood.

Multiple police units have responded. The center is next to both the Virginia Police Department headquarters and the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office, as well as several other government buildings.