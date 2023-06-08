TOPEKA (KSNT) – A telecommunications company donated protection vests to our furry friends on the force.

AT&T donated $7,000 for three new K-9 protection vests to “Friends of the K-9 Vest Midwest” on Thursday. The organization is a non-profit that helps fit police dogs with custom Kevlar vests for their safety. AT&T has been involved with law enforcement since the launch of Firstnet — a public safety network specifically for first responders.

The Kansas AT&T President Jim Jamison said through their work with Firstnet, they noticed the dogs have needs as well.

“We’ve noticed that not just the police officers themselves, but also the K9’s that work with those agencies need protection,” Jamison said. “So, we’ve been able to fund through that nonprofit, friends of the vest, three custom fitted Kevlar vest that’ll keep police K9’s safe while they’re out there doing this job with their handlers.”

Part of the donations AT&T made are going to Chase, a former police dog who is now retired.