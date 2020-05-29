Police evacuate Manhattan Regional Airport after Friday morning bomb threat

MANHATTAN Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department and emergency crews are evacuating the Manhattan Regional Airport Friday morning due to a bomb threat, police say.

The Riley County Police Emergency Dispatch Center received a call from a man claiming there was a bomb in the airport around 9:40 a.m., according to a RCPD Facebook post.

The RCPD Bomb Team and Hazardous Device Unit and Kansas Highway Patrol responded to the call and are currently investigating the scene.

Law enforcement is asking people to avoid the area as it is an active investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.