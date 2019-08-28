Police: Florida boy, 10, dies after shot in head by friend

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say a 10-year-old boy has died after his 14-year-old friend accidentally shot him in the head while the children played with a gun.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports the boy died Tuesday at an Orlando children’s hospital.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri says the children were visiting the Daytona Beach home of a relative of the teenage boy when the shooting occurred Saturday.

Police say the two children broke into a locked bedroom, took a semi-automatic pistol out of a drawer, and were playing when the gun discharged. Officers found the wounded child lying face-up on the floor and bleeding from the mouth.

Capri says the homeowners were legally able to own the gun and “did what they felt necessary to secure the firearm.”