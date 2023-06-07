LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Law enforcement have identified the victim in a weekend murder as a Topeka man.

Lawrence Police Department (LPD) announced in a press release the murder victim from Saturday, June 3 is Cameron Renner, 20, of Topeka. Investigators are searching for someone to arrest in this case.

Dispatchers received calls just after 1 a.m. Saturday reporting the sound of gunshots near 24th Street and Cedarwood Avenue. LPD officers arrived to the scene and started speaking to witnesses, but found no victim, according to a press release.

Officers were sent to a local hospital and saw a car speeding into the emergency entrance. They found a male victim in the back seat and later pronounced him dead, according to the LPD.

The department is asking for any information from anyone who knows anything about the incident, you can anonymously call the Crime Stoppers hotline at (785)843-TIPS.