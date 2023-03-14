TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating a killing on the city’s east side.

Topeka police say just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to 1300 block of SE Eighth Avenue to a report of a hit-and-run crash. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Police closed Eighth and 10th streets between Locust and Lime streets were closed while investigators processed the scene. The public is asked to stay away from the area.

Anyone with information about the incident is ask to call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400, or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.