Police investigating after teen hurt by gunshots

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are investigating after a teen was hurt by several gunshots over the weekend.

According to officers, an 18-year-old boy came into the emergency room of a local hospital on Sunday morning needing treatment for several gunshot injuries. He is expected to be ok.

The Field Operation and Criminal Investigation Bureaus are now investigating what happened.

Anyone with information about this can call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at (785) 368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007. You can also make anonymous tips online at www.p3tips.com/128.