Police investigating ‘deadly accident’ in central Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) — The Topeka Police Department said it is investigating a death near the intersection of 9th and MacVicar Wednesday evening. Police said they responded to a report of a car hitting a pedestrian just after 5:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found one person in the road who was pronounced dead on scene. Police are asking for drivers to avoid the area, as MacVicar Avenue between 9th and 10th will remain closed for a few hours for investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.